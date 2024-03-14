Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday formally inaugurated the air service of Alliance Air starting from Delhi to Pithoragarh at the Camp Office, Dehradun, said an official statement from CMO.

Speaking at the event Chief Minister said that fulfilling the long-standing demand, the air service has been formally launched today.

Also Read | Ancient Giant Turtle Named After Stephen King Character.

The operation of the aircraft will further strengthen the air connectivity in the border district of Pithoragarh. Also, the connectivity of the border districts and the country's capital will be directly linked, added the statement.

He said that it takes 12 to 15 hours to go from Pithoragarh to Delhi. With the start of this service, passengers will get convenience and time will be saved. Along with this, there will be a huge increase in the movement of tourists in the Pithoragarh region, as mentioned in the statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Thrashed After Firing at Neighbour in Bulandshahr; Both Die in Hospital.

CM further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of the border area is being done with top priority. With the cooperation of the Central Government, air service is being expanded in the remote areas of the state.

It is noteworthy that Alliance Air aircraft will run regularly from Delhi Airport Terminal T-3 to Pithoragarh's Naini Saini Airport in the coming month of April. The fare will be around 7,000 and the journey from Pithoragarh to Delhi will take about 1 hour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)