Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the "Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference" at Doon University, held as part of the state's Silver Jubilee Foundation Day celebrations. On this occasion, a one-minute silence was observed in tribute to those who lost their lives in various calamities in the state.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said that the people of Uttarakhand living outside the state are taking the culture, traditions and pride of Devbhoomi to new heights.

He described them as the true brand ambassadors of Uttarakhand. He said that the unique folk culture, languages and dialects of Uttarakhand connect its people across the world. Wherever they live, they carry with them the fragrance and cultural identity of their homeland. He added that the establishment of the Pravasi Uttarakhand Parishad aims to integrate their suggestions and experiences into the state's development process, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that many expatriates have adopted their native villages and are contributing to their development. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously moving forward towards the vision of "Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttarakhand".

He added that the state has made significant progress in education, health, roads, sports, drinking water supply and air connectivity. Initiatives such as One District Two Products, House of Himalayas, State Millet Mission, New Tourism Policy, Wed in Uttarakhand and Solar Self-Employment Scheme are energising the local economy.

He highlighted that Uttarakhand ranks first in the country in the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals index. The state has also been categorised as an "Achiever" in the Ease of Doing Business rankings and as a Leader in Startup Rankings. He said the government is committed to preserving cultural values and demographic balance. The strongest anti-copying law in the country has been implemented in Uttarakhand, under which more than 26,000 youth have been appointed to government jobs in the last four years.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is working on a policy of zero tolerance against corruption, which has resulted in more than 200 individuals facing legal action and imprisonment in the past four years. He said the aim is to make Uttarakhand a state where every youth receives dignified employment, migration is reduced, and the proud return of expatriates becomes a reality by the Golden Jubilee year. Guided by the motto "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" ("Development with Heritage"), the state is moving towards cultural prosperity and economic self-reliance. The Chief Minister called upon expatriate Uttarakhandis to actively participate in this development journey.

Former Chief Minister and former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that the identity of Devbhoomi is rooted in honesty and hard work. Due to these qualities, people of Uttarakhand leave a mark wherever they go. He expressed confidence that expatriates will remain connected to their roots and continue to contribute to the state's progress.

MLA Vinod Chamoli said that numerous personalities from Uttarakhand have earned recognition across the country through their excellence. He urged expatriates to contribute to the state in their areas of expertise, assuring full support from the state government.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly and expatriate Uttarakhandi Mohan Singh Bisht thanked the Chief Minister for organising the conference, saying that Uttarakhand is a treasure of culture and identity. He said the fragrance of Uttarakhand's soil, the sweetness of its language, and the rhythm of its folk dances always resonate in their hearts.

Actor and expatriate Uttarakhandi Himani Shivpuri shared that she has adopted her ancestral village in Rudraprayag district. She emphasised the need to preserve and promote the state's rich cultural and folk art traditions.

Expatriate Uttarakhandi and Chief Secretary of Rajasthan Sudhansh Pant described the conference as a celebration of the state's cultural spirit and emotional bond. He said that Uttarakhand represents faith, hard work and values, and everyone must contribute towards taking the state to greater heights.

Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Anand Bardhan said the state is continuously progressing in education, health, tourism, organic farming, industrial development and green energy. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state is strengthening infrastructure and has gained recognition as a sports hub by successfully hosting the 38th National Games. Increasing GDP and per capita income reflect the state's transparent policies and persistent efforts.

Purnesh Gururani, Director in the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, suggested that a National Institute of Fashion Designing could be set up in Uttarakhand. He said there is great potential for developing Himalayan fiber and proposed establishment of textile parks in both divisions of the state with support from the Central Government.

On this occasion, expatriate Uttarakhandis shared their suggestions and expressed their commitment to contributing to the state's development. (ANI)

