New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): On the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the martyrs by observing two minutes of silence at Uttarakhand Sadan, New Delhi.

At the Secretariat in Dehradun, in the presence of Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, all officers also paid tribute to the martyrs by observing a two-minute silence. Remembering the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Indian freedom struggle, a two-minute silence was observed in all the districts at 11:00 am and the martyrs were saluted.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary was observed across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi posted, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tribute to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his death anniversary.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff, and Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also present at the solemn occasion and also paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation.'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On this occasion, the National Archives of India (NAI) and the National Gandhi Museum (NGM), in collaboration with the National Film Archives of India and Prasar Bharati Archives, announced a special exhibition titled "Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents." (ANI)

