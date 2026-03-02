Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Holi Milan celebration held on Monday at the BJP State Office in Dehradun, where he played Holi with party office-bearers and workers and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on this auspicious festival.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the sacred festival of Holi symbolises love, harmony, and social unity. It conveys the message of eliminating differences and binding society together in a single thread.

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, guided by this spirit, remains committed to the principles of Antyodaya, service, and "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," and is dedicated to taking every section of society along on the path of inclusive development.

On the same day, the Chief Minister's residence was awash in the vibrant colours of Holi. Folk artists and traditional Holi singers (Holiyaars) from across the state filled the atmosphere with festive energy through their unique musical styles.

On one side, Jaunsari artists performed the energetic Harul dance, while on the other, a group of Kumaoni Holiyaars immersed themselves in soulful Holi songs. Adding to the celebration, a cultural troupe from the Rath region of the Pauri district also showcased their performance.

Amid the festivities, people from all walks of life extended Holi greetings to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by applying colours to him.

The courtyard of the Chief Minister's residence was drenched in Holi hues throughout the day, reflecting not just celebration but also the rich cultural diversity and unity of the state. From the forenoon onwards, groups of folk artists and cultural performers from different parts of Uttarakhand arrived at the residence, singing traditional Holi songs.

From Garhwal and Kumaon to Jaunsar, the sounds of Holi music and dance echoed all around. Traditional songs were performed, accompanied by drums, manjiras, and other indigenous musical instruments that enhanced the festive spirit.

Artists from Kumaon invited everyone with songs like "Aao Dagadiyo, Naacha Gaava, Aa Gayi Rangeeli Holi," while performers from the Rath region sang "Aai Dandyu Basant, Dali Ma Maulyar," celebrating the arrival of spring in their own distinctive style.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen fully participating in the celebrations, even joining the artists on the dance floor.

Folk artists from various parts of Uttarakhand praised the Chief Minister's efforts in promoting and preserving folk culture. They said that the state government is actively supporting and protecting traditional art forms and artists across the region. (ANI)

