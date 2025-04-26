Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with newly appointed office bearers in Dehradun on Saturday and held discussions with them regarding the overall development of the state and priorities of the government.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami said, "In a dialogue program organised with the newly appointed office bearers in Dehradun today, discussions were held with all the office bearers regarding the overall development of the state and the priorities of the government."

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of proactive engagement by office bearers in addressing public grievances and in ensuring that government policies and welfare schemes reach the last individual.

"During this, discussions were held on various points regarding playing an active role in solving public problems and taking the policies of the organisation and the welfare schemes of the government to the last person," CM Dhami said in the post.

"We are continuously working for the development of the state by following the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' shown by the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. On this occasion, Honourable Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Shri Mahendra Bhatt ji was also present," CM Dhami added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Dhami directed senior officials to identify Pakistani citizens residing in the state and initiate the process of repatriating them with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Dhami chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials to assess security preparedness in the wake of recent terror threats. He instructed the officials to intensify surveillance activities across the state and ensure strict verification of foreigners residing in Uttarakhand.

This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

In response to the attack, the Central government has vowed severe punishment for the terrorists responsible and their conspirators. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government's actions against those responsible for the terror attack.

The central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

Furthermore, the central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by 1 May 2025. (ANI)

