Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], November 6 (ANI): On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand's State Formation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Ex-Servicemen Conference as Chief Guest in Haldwani on Thursday.

A large number of ex-servicemen and their families participated in the programme. The local citizens welcomed the state's Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the ex-servicemen present and honoured their contribution to state-building and national service.

The event was filled with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

The gathering resonated with chants of "Jai Hind" and "Uttarakhand Matrubhoomi Ki Jai", creating an inspiring atmosphere throughout the venue.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured the ex-servicemen and their family members by presenting them with shawls during the grand conference.

During the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami acknowledged the contribution of the soldiers and their families in making Uttarakhand a separate state in 2000. He praised the soldiers as an inspiration to society.

"Our brave soldiers and their families also made significant contributions in the Uttarakhand state movement. The identity, prestige, and soul of Uttarakhand reside in the courage, dedication, and valour of ex-servicemen. All of you are an inspiration to our society," said CM Dhami.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also described the soldiers as eternal symbols of patriotism. "A soldier is never former or ex; they are always a soldier. All of you are unprecedented for us. You are the eternal symbols of patriotism," said Dhami.

During his speech, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand announced various forms of assistance for soldiers and their families.

For instance, CM Dhami announced that the ex gratia amount for the families of martyrs has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Additionally, a provision of ₹10,000 has been made for the last rites. Moreover, a grand military memorial will be constructed in Gunihaal village.

Additionally, the structure of the Soldiers' Welfare Department will be reorganised. New buildings for the District Soldiers' Welfare Offices will be constructed in Haldwani, Almora, and Pauri. The residences of the District Soldiers' Welfare Officers will also be renovated.

Furthermore, the residential assistance amount provided to the brave women of soldiers who were martyred in various wars and border skirmishes, as well as to war-disabled, service-retired soldiers, will be increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

In the conference, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister also slammed Rahul Gandhi's remarks, in which the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition claimed that the Indian Army is "under the control of 10% of the country's population," referring to the upper castes' dominance in the military. The Chief Minister emphasised that there is no space for an anti-national ideology in this country, and military honour is of utmost importance.

"When Rahul Gandhi insults the army, he forgets that military honour is paramount in India. There is no place for an anti-national ideology in our country. Their thinking of colluding with foreign powers to break and humiliate the country will never be fulfilled," asserted CM Dhami.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the "Non-Resident Uttarakhandis (NRUs)" living in different states across the country at the Chief Minister's residence late last evening on Wednesday.

During the interaction, the NRUs shared their experiences, emotions, and expectations regarding the development of the state.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister interacted personally with each participant, listened to their suggestions, and stated that the government is advancing the "Global Uttarakhand Vision" in mission mode to ensure the meaningful contribution of Uttarakhandis living worldwide to the state's development. (ANI)

