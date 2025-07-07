Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off 20 new air-conditioned UTC Mini (Tempo Traveller) being operated by Uttarakhand Transport Corporation at a function organised by the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

He said, "This will prove to be a very important step towards strengthening the state's transport system. With this initiative, not only will our tourists be able to enjoy the seamless facility while travelling, but this will also infuse new energy into the economic and tourism activities here... Due to Char Dham yatra, or any other occasion, Dehradun witnesses a large number of footfall..."

Out of these, 10 Tempo Traveller vehicles will run on the Dehradun-Mussoorie route and 10 Tempo Traveller vehicles on the Haldwani-Nainital route. This will also reduce the problem of jams between Nainital-Haldwani and Dehradun-Mussoorie.

The Chief Minister said that if this initiative is successful, the number of such services will be increased further. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also travelled from the camp office to the GTC helipad by Tempo Traveller.

"Based on its results, we will carry this initiative further and will also increase the number of mini travellers... This traveller is very convenient, and everyone will be able to enjoy the trip at an affordable price. For better transportation, we are soon going to purchase 100 more buses", he added.

The Chief Minister said that the air-conditioned Tempo Traveller will prove to be important in strengthening the transport system of the state. These will provide safe, smooth and economical travel to the passengers and will also promote the economic and tourism activities of the state.

He also added that the government is trying to connect every area of the state with better road networks and reliable transport services. Today, the Transport Department is providing easy travel to the public through services like digital ticketing, online booking, and tracking systems.

The CM highlighted that continuous work is being done towards strengthening the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation. As a result, the Transport Corporation has been in profit for three consecutive years.

The Chief Minister also added that electric buses will also be included in the bus fleet of the Transport Corporation soon, for which the process of purchasing buses is in progress. The government has resolved many problems for its employees and drivers-conductors. Be it increasing DA, implementing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or increasing human resources through recruitment in the corporation, work is being done for their welfare with full commitment. (ANI)

