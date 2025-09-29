Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Social Welfare Multipurpose Camp Rath from the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said the state government has launched a special outreach campaign for the poor, which will run for 125 days.

"The Uttarakhand government has launched a campaign aimed at reaching out to the poor, which will run for 125 days. Approximately 240 camps will be organised in blocks, gram sabhas, panchayats, tehsils, and districts to address local problems," he said.

The Chief Minister added that officials at all levels will take part in the drive to ensure easy access for citizens.

"Officers at all levels will participate, ensuring that people do not need to travel far for solutions. The campaign will simplify, resolve, and expedite issues, aligning with the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the vision of Prime Minister Modi," CM Dhami said.

He further underlined that the initiative would focus on marginalised communities.

"The goal is to ensure that marginalised, scheduled castes, tribes, and backward classes, who often lack access to schemes, are informed, benefit from them, and integrate into the mainstream," he said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, over the next 125 days, the Rath will travel across various rural areas of the state, organising 240 multipurpose camps to extend the benefits of central and state government welfare schemes to the poor and underprivileged sections of society.

Dhami also directed all District Magistrates to ensure the presence of senior district officials at the camps so that all beneficiary-related schemes and services are addressed promptly and effectively.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami also participated in the "Swachhata Hi Seva" (Cleanliness is Service) programme on Sunday at Parvati Prema Jagati Saraswati Vihar in Nainital.

During the event, he administered the "Ganga Pledge" to the students, encouraging them to actively participate in the cleanliness drive.

"The cleanliness campaign can only be successful with the public's participation. I urge students to pay attention to cleanliness in their surroundings and contribute to efforts to build a clean Uttarakhand," Dhami said.

He also emphasised the importance of instilling the values of cleanliness. "Along with external cleanliness, it is equally important to imbibe cleanliness as a part of our nature and values," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

