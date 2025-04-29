New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi and discussed in detail the development of aviation sector and strengthening air connectivity in Uttarakhand.

During this, the Chief Minister requested to increase the watch hours of Jolly Grant and Naini Saini Airport and to start a regular flight service of 42 to 48 seats from Naini Saini Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi) under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) keeping in mind the strategic importance of Pithoragarh district, as well as to connect border areas like Dharchula and Munsyari from Pithoragarh with air services.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also held talks with him regarding expediting the expansion work of Jolly Grant and Pantnagar Airport. On this occasion, the CM invited him to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand for Chardham Yatra.

The Chief Minister said that certainly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new doors of air connectivity are opening in Uttarakhand and the state's tourism, trade and disaster management are getting stronger.

The Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for giving positive assurance on all the proposals.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Monday and congratulated him for the successful breakthrough of India's longest rail tunnel (Devprayag-Janasu) under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project.

CM Dhami also thanked Vaishnaw on behalf of the people of the state for the approval of the Deoband-Roorkee new rail line project by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

During this, CM Pushkar Dhami requested the Railway Minister to approve the project by testing the feasibility of the tunnel-based rail line project to connect Dehradun to Saharanpur via Mohand on the lines of the tunnel system being used in the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project.

Along with this, the Chief Minister requested the implementation of the Rishikesh-Uttarkashi rail line project, starting a Vande Bharat train from Tanakpur (Champawat) to New Delhi and increasing the frequency of the Tanakpur-Dehradun rail. (ANI)

