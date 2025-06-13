Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday observed a two-minute silence for the victims of the ill-fated AI-171 plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, the CM also expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "...I express my condolences to those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those injured... May God give strength to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident...."

Dhami expressed grief over the untimely demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the tragic Air India Flight crash.

Describing Rupani as "a very humble politician," he said, "...Vijay Rupani was a very humble politician. He made a lot of contributions to Gujarat and the nation..."

A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

"The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform you that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital, Air India posted on X.

The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off.

Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours. (ANI)

