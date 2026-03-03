New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced an investment of Rs 11,000 crore in advanced technology for Jamshedpur on the eve of Founder's Day celebrations. "It is 'Diwali' in Jamshedpur. We are also expanding again in Jamshedpur. We announced Rs 11,000 Crores investment in advanced technology...We also had a good meeting with the CM. We discussed Jharkhand's development plans. The entire Tata Group will have a partnership with them in Jharkhand and work together in skill development," he said.

Speaking during the Founder's Day celebration on Tuesday, Chairman of Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran, stated that the group is expanding its operations in the city. "Yesterday we were here, we had a very good meeting with the Jharkhand CM also. And we announced an Rs 11,000 crore investment. We will be developing something to reduce the carbon footprint," the Chairman said.

Also Read | White-Collar Hiring in India Surges 12% in February 2026, IT Sector Recovers and AI Roles Skyrocket: Report.

He added that while the Chief Minister expressed interest in the knowledge sector, specific projects remain under discussion as these are not "one-day" decisions.

The announcement coincided with the birth anniversary of Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. Chandrasekaran, accompanied by Noel Tata, noted that the group held discussions with the Jharkhand Chief Minister regarding the state's development plans.

Also Read | Brazilian Influencer Derleya Ales Dies at 26 Due to Breast Augmentation Complications.

Earlier in the month, the Tata Sons Chairman announced that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will manufacture 2.5 to 3 lakh vehicles annually at its new Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and JLR integrated manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

During the inauguration ceremony of the new facility at Ranipet, Chandrasekaran said that the project, which follows a three-phase planning schedule to be fulfilled within four years, officially commenced operations with the rollout of the first locally manufactured Land Rover Evoque.

"Today is a golden day for Tata Motors and its family, 16 months ago, in September 2024, the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin laid the foundation stone here. At that time itself, MK Stalin asked whatever facilities you wanted and whatever approvals you needed, our government will give full cooperation and asked us to start the manufacturing industry within 16 months," the Chairman said.

Fulfilling that promise, the new facility saw its first vehicle the Land Rover Evoque roll off the production line on Monday. The Chief Minister himself drove the vehicle as a symbolic inauguration of the factory, marking the commencement of operations.

Chandrasekaran described the plant as a significant milestone for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), noting that it would operate at an advanced technological level and strengthen the group's manufacturing capabilities in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)