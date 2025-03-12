Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Holi Milan program organised by the Municipal Corporation Dehradun on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the e-fund website created with the aim of maintaining transparency in financial operations in the Municipal Corporation Dehradun, according to an official release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dedicates 'Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' Award to 140 Crore Indians After Being Conferred With Mauritius' Highest Civilian Award (Watch Video).

CM Dhami, while wishing all the people of the state a festival of Holi filled with joy, gaiety, enthusiasm and colors, said that this festival also strengthens the feeling of harmony by strengthening cultural unity in the society. He said that everyone will have to make continuous efforts to pass on this cultural heritage to the next generation.

The Chief Minister said that our triple-engine government is constantly making efforts to further improve the standard of living of every citizen of Dehradun. While on the one hand the Dehradun Municipal Corporation is working to provide high-quality public facilities, on the other hand efforts are also being made to improve cleanliness in the city. A yoga park is being built on 3.5 hectares of land in Kedarpuram at a cost of Rs 5 crore and a new park is being constructed in Yamuna Colony at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore.

Also Read | Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: Big Jolt to Congress As BJP Sweeps Civic Polls; Its 7 Mayoral Candidates Win, 2 in Lead.

He stated that to beautify various parks and create high-quality waste management system, mechanized transfer stations have been set up at 2 places and 3 environment friends doing excellent work in the wards are also being honored with ten thousand rupees per month under the Swachhata Senani Samman Yojana.

CM Dhami said that along with providing online facility for payment of building tax by the Municipal Corporation, e-fund website has been prepared with the aim of maintaining transparency in financial matters. In Swachh Survekshan 2023, Municipal Corporation Dehradun got the 68th position in the country and the first position among all the municipal corporations of Uttarakhand. He expressed hope that this year the cleanliness ranking of Dehradun will improve further.

The Chief Minister said that every possible effort is being made by the state government for the development of the state in accordance with the public sentiments of the state. The bill for Uttarakhand's land law has been passed in the assembly. Strict land law is being brought in accordance with the public sentiments of the state.

Speaking about UCC, CM Dhami said that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. UCC is writing a new chapter in the direction of women empowerment and is proving to be a safety shield for women. He said that this Ganga of UCC will work to benefit every state of the country. The trend of investors to invest in Uttarakhand is increasing rapidly, they are being given permissions through single window system.

Reflecting on his journey, the Chief Minister said that after taking the oath on July 4, 2021, he had decided to fill all the vacant posts in government departments in the state. In these three and a half years, more than 20 thousand youth have been given jobs in the state. This period is also a period of employment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)