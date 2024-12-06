New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Taking to social media X, Dhami wrote in a post "Tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, great social reformer, Bharat Ratna decorated Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Day.

Your entire life is a unique example of struggle, equality and social justice. Let us pledge to build an egalitarian society by following your ideals."

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy. According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

