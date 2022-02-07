Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday hit out at the Opposition parties for criticizing the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

"On one side, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is working for all sections of the society. On the other side, there are those parties (opposition) who criticize his works and public welfare policies," Dhami said while holding a door-to-door campaign here.

PM Modi will virtually address the people of Haridwar later in the day.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

