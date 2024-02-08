Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave instructions to establish 'House of Himalayas' as an umbrella brand for the quality, branding and marketing of the products and to establish the state's products at the national and international level.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Rural Development Department established a top-level organization and umbrella brand, House of Himalayas, a company to increase the reach of the products of all the brands prevalent in the state.

On December 8, 2023, the House of Himalayas was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Investor Summit. To ensure the quality of products, branding and better marketing, marketing of products on a large scale based on long-term thinking of local stakeholders like self-help groups, livelihood promotion of farmers and fulfilment of targets set under Lakhpati Didi program, etc.

Earlier, PM Modi said that the 'House of Himalayas' brand strengthens the concept of 'Vocal for Local and Local for Global.'

He further said that the major development projects in the state have opened the doors for every investor.

"Today in Uttarakhand, work on village roads is going on at a very fast pace. That day is not far when the Delhi-Dehradun expressway travel time is about to be two hours. The rail line here is about to be strengthened. All these paths have brought golden opportunities for every investor," he said.

"Areas that have lagged in development are being brought forward, which means Uttarakhand has unmatched potential for every investor to reap maximum benefits. The state is going to emerge as a new brand of empowerment. There are possibilities here, like nature, culture, heritage, Ayurveda, and yoga," PM Modi said.

He asserted that the third decade of the 21st century is the decade of Uttarakhand and all of you are also getting a huge opportunity to join this development journey of the state. (ANI)

