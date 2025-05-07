Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): A comprehensive mock drill was conducted at seven locations across Dehradun, following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to evaluate India's emergency response preparedness.

The seven locations included the Dhara Chowki, Blind School Rajpur Road, DM Collectorate and Police Station Araghar.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Urges People To Share Information Regarding Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack, Releases Phone Numbers.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector Chandrabhan Singh said, "A mock drill is being conducted everywhere as per the orders by higher authorities. The siren was tested here. We conducted a mock drill with the civil defence and spread awareness among the public about how to protect themselves during an air strike or any attack and what not to do so that necessary action can be taken if any attacks take place in the future."

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, full-scale civil defence mock drills are being held across the country on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mission Sankalp: Security Forces Neutralise 22 Naxals Near Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday instructed all states and union territories to carry out the drills to evaluate their preparedness against "new and complex threats."

The drills are being carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges.

These drills serve as a critical step in evaluating India's preparedness for handling complex security situations, providing essential insights into the nation's ability to respond swiftly and effectively.

After the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists, the Government of India announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday.

The MHA directed all states and union territories to carry out the drills, which included simulations of blackouts, air raid sirens, evacuation procedures, and public training sessions aimed at preparing for war-like emergencies.

The civil defence on Tuesday held a meeting with all its employees on the ways to protect citizens in case of an air attack in the city. Along with this, everyone was also given guidelines on protecting the public.The civil defence individuals were also made aware of activities to be undertaken by citizens during a sudden attack, and what precautions they should take to ensure minimum damage. Information on how to manage the crowd during a disaster was also provided.

The measures include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government had said that the perpetrators would face severe punishment.

Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructures as part of Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke with his counterparts from the United States, Japan and several other countries and briefed them about India's "measured, non-escalatory" action, sources said.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack and the opposition parties had expressed their full support to the government for any action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a media briefing today on Operation Sindoor in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

Some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps were also shown at the briefing held in the national capital today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)