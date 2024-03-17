New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): In a setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Uttarakhand MLA and a prominent leader of the grand old party Rajendra Singh Bhandari joined the BJP here on Sunday.

The 60-year-old MLA from the Badrinath assembly seat in Uttarakhand joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

Bhandari, a three-term Congress legislator who was also a minister in the state in the past, joined the BJP hours after his resignation from the Congress.

Bhandari after joining the ruling party, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has full faith in the BJP's policies.

"I have expressed my faith in the leadership of PM Modi, the way he has been working to lead the nation forward has inspired me... I have full faith in the policies of the BJP," he said.

Welcoming Bhandari to the BJP, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the former Congress leader got inspired by the work of PM Modi.

"We welcome Rajendra Bhandari. He has worked in the service of the people of Badrinath... The way PM Modi has worked across the country to eliminate corruption, protect the heritage and develop the nation has inspired Rajendra Bhandari to join the BJP. I hope he will continue to work with the same determination and with a sense of service," Goyal said.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami who was also present at the event said that the induction of Bhandari into the BJP will add positive energy to the party.

"He (Rajendra Bhandari) has a long political career. He has joined the BJP because of the developmental work that we have done, and he is impressed by that. BJP was already in the position to win all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand but his addition to our family will add a positive energy. We welcome him to the world's largest political party," Dhami said.

The polling on all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will take place on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

The Gazette notification will be issued on March 20, with nominations ending on March 27 while the last date of withdrawal of nominations is March 30. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held all five seats in the state -- Almora (SC reserved), Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal. (ANI)

