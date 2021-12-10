Dehradun, Dec 10 (PTI) The Congress on Friday sought the disqualification of MLAs Pritam Singh Panwar and Ram Singh Kaira who joined the ruling BJP after winning as independents in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour on the second day of the Winter Session of the state assembly, Congress leader Qazi Nizamuddin said the MLAs who join a political party after winning elections as independents should be disqualified under the anti-defection law.

He said normally, MLAs resign themselves in such a situation. However, Panwar and Kaira haven't done it and hence the Speaker should disqualify them.

Backing Nizamuddin, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh also urged the Speaker to take a decision on the matter.

Deputy Speaker Raghunath Singh Chouhan, who was in the Chair, said the matter would be placed before the Speaker in his chamber and he would take a decision about it.

Panwar, an MLA from Dhanaulti, and Kaira, an MLA from Bhimtal, joined the BJP in September and October respectively.

