Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): Devotees thronged the Shitla Mata temple in Haridwar on Thursday during Navratri to offer prayers and seek blessings.

A devotee, Reena, said the sacred place brings peace and fulfils their wishes. She also said that the temple is considered the birthplace of Mata Shitla.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: Civil Engineering Student Ends Life by Suicide in Nalanda; Harassment by Chandi Engineering College Principal Alleged.

Speaking to ANI, Reena said, "This is Mata Shitla's temple. We've just come here for darshan during Navratri... Everything we've ever asked for here has been granted, as this is Mata's birthplace. Coming here feels wonderful and brings peace to the mind..."

Another devotee, Manoj Saini, said that he visits the temple every day, seeking blessings during morning and evening darshan, despite busy daily routines.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband's Ear During Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; Both File Police Complaints.

"The darshan of Mata Shitla holds great significance here. People should visit the temple every morning and evening to seek her blessings. Although I remain at the shop throughout the day, I make sure to come here in the evening for Mata Shitla's darshan," Saini said.

The fourth day of Navratri holds special significance and is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, one of the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

Daily prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic traditional dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas mark the celebrations.

In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances are central to the observance, attracting thousands of devotees and performers. The festive fervour in Kolkata is also marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)