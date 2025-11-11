Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 11 (ANI): Following the car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, and as per the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, has issued a high alert across the state.

Instructions have been given to conduct intensive checking at international and inter-state borders, sensitive locations, religious sites, markets, bus stands, railway stations, malls, and other crowded public places across all districts.

All district in-charges and police officers have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance, increase patrolling and checking operations, promptly report any suspicious activities, and ensure continuous monitoring of social media.

Cheeta mobile units, patrol vehicles, the Bomb Disposal Squad, and Dog Squads have been activated in all districts. These units are carrying out intensive search and checking operations in sensitive areas. At the state level, all activities are being monitored from the Control Room at the Police Headquarters.

The DGP has appealed to the public to disregard rumours, maintain peace, and immediately report any suspicious persons, objects, or activities to the nearest police station or dial 112.

Uttarakhand Police is maintaining full vigilance and closely monitoring the security situation across the state. (ANI)

