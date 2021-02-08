Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) An engineer from Kashmir is among those missing following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday.

Basharat Ahmad Zargar, a resident of Soura area of Srinagar and working as a private company civil engineer at the Rishi Ganga power project in Uttarakhand, went missing after the glacier burst on Sunday morning, the officials said.

They said Zargar was still untraceable.

"We have taken up the issue with the government of Uttarakhand. We are in touch with disaster management authority there. The rescue operations are on," Jammu and Kashmir disaster management Director Aamir Ali said.

Twenty-six bodies have been recovered and 171 people still missing after the Uttarakhand disaster apparently caused by a glacier burst, as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.

Officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre reported the recovery of more bodies and feared the death toll would rise, a day after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district.

It appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically-fragile Himalayas.

Experts, however, are still trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster in Joshimath. PTI

