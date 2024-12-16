Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Dehradun has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth approximately Rs 4.56 crore in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said on Monday.

As per the release, the properties belong to Hemant Sharma, a resident of Rajpur Road, Dehradun, who is involved in the BTC Fund Scam. The assets include 4 immovable properties and bank balances.

ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Police Station Rajpur, Dehradun and registered by Police Station Dineshpur, Distt Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand under various sections of IPC,1860 against Hemant Sharma and others for cheating people through a website named BTCFUND.in

ED investigation revealed that Hemant Sharma had fraudulently received substantial amounts from the sale of Bitcoins, which were invested by multiple people on the site named BTCFUND.IN., controlled by Hemant Sharma and other co-accused persons, added the ED statement further.

Hemant Sharma has lured various persons on the pretext of high return and claimed that many foreign nationals have also associated with said company and people from all over India have invested in the site.

ED investigation further revealed that the proceeds of crime generated by committing predicate offence i.e. cheating various people were further utilised for acquiring four immovable properties by Hemant Sharma a part of which was the bank balance in his account.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

