Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami government's strong attack on corruption continues.

The result of Dhami's instructions to take immediate strict action with intensive investigation on the complaint of corruption is that the personnel involved in corruption are being arrested by the Vigilance and sent behind bar, an official release said.

"In this sequence, on Friday, Vigilance took a big action in Nainital district and arrested the Chief Treasurer, Nainital and Accountant Treasury, Nainital red handed while taking a bribe of one lakh twenty thousand rupees," the release said.

It said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand government has taken historic decisions and concrete action in the last three years by putting into practice the policy of "Zero Tolerance on Corruption".

Under the ongoing campaign against corruption and copy mafia in the state, more than 150 accused officers, employees and mafias have been arrested and sent to jail so far, the release said.

"Under the anti-cheating law made to bring transparency in the education sector in Uttarakhand, many organized gangs and brokers have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Strict action was taken against more than 80 cheating mafias. As a result, in the last three years, about 23 thousand youth have been given government jobs with complete transparency. After the implementation of the anti-cheating law, not a single complaint of cheating was received," the release said.

Earlier in the day, Dhami chaired the review meeting of the Migration Prevention Commission at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister said a suitable platform would be provided to share the experiences of people who have done reverse migration in the state. Its objective is that other people should be inspired by these successes and take steps towards self-employment.

He also directed the state to ensure the adequate availability of medicines, surgical equipment, and other necessary medical resources in all hospitals. (ANI)

