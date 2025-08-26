Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd) visited the disaster-affected areas of Dharali, Harsil and Mukhaba in Uttarkashi district and met the affected families. He also took stock of the situation of relief and security operations.

During his visit to Mukhaba, the Governor on Monday held discussions with officials from the District Administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF and other security agencies. He also received detailed information about the progress of disaster management, relief, and security operations.

The Governor met the affected families from Dharali Harshil in Mukhaba and assured them of all possible cooperation and assistance. He said that in this hour of crisis, the state government and the entire administration are standing firmly with them.

Singh directed officials to prepare a concrete, long-term action plan for assisting and rehabilitating disaster-affected families, enabling them to return to normal life soon.

The Governor praised the coordination among District Administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies working in the affected area. He said that relief and rescue operations gained momentum due to their dedication, hard work and prompt action.

In particular, the Governor praised the soldiers of 14 Rajputana Regiment, who, despite being affected by the disaster themselves, actively contributed to the relief and rescue operations. He described it as an inspiring example of true service to humanity and courageous devotion to duty.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the Tharali area of Chamoli district, where a disaster struck on the intervening night of August 22-23.Speaking at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun, Dhami said that he has directed officials to constitute a committee of experts and scientists from reputed agencies to study the pattern of recent disasters in Tharali, Saiji (Pauri) and Dharali.

The Chief Minister instructed the Chamoli District Magistrate to immediately release Rs 5 lakh as assistance for damaged houses and Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also stressed that arrangements must be made at the earliest to drain water from the temporary lake formed at Syanachatti. (ANI)

