Dehradun, Oct 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand government on Monday launched a scheme to commercially promote local products in each district and generate self-employment opportunities for locals.

Two products each will be developed in every district according to market demand with the help of modern technology through skill and design development and raw material under the scheme named 'one district two products'.

A brainchild of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the scheme was launched through a government order issued on Monday.

Local products from all 13 Uttarakhand districts will be identified and any two of them will be developed under the scheme, Dhami said.

It will give a boost to traditional and crafts industry besides generating self-employment opportunities for local farmers and craftsmen, he added.

It will also give local products of Uttarakhand international recognition, he said.

The products include Almora's tweed and popular sweet made of roasted khoya and coated with white sugar balls called 'bal mithai', brass craft products, and millet biscuits of Bageshwar.

Handicraft products of Champawat, aromatic herbal items of Chamoli, bakery products and mushroom of Dehradun, jaggery and honey products of Haridwar and Aipan and candle craft of Nainital district will also be developed.

Woolen products of Pithoragarh district, rajma of Munsyari, herbal and wooden products of Pauri, temple artefacts of Rudraprayag, Tehri noserings and the apples of Uttarkashi district are also among the local products identified for promotion under the scheme. PTI ALM

