Nainital, Mar 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday ordered the removal of debris from Pindar and Rispana rivers and the seasonal streams connected with them, saying it was a question related to the survival of the future.

The high court asked authorities to file an affidavit stating the time frame for clearing these rivers and streams of debris.

Hearing a bunch of PILs related to dumping of debris into the two rivers, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra said if it continues, the future generations will "curse us".

Dumping of debris into the rivers and the streams flowing into them should be removed as this is a question of survival in the future, the high court said.

"If we continue with this, the future generations will curse us," it said.

The chief justice also said the streams help in preventing landslides.

If the debris keeps piling up, the streams will go haywire, causing floods, land erosion and landslides, he said.

Dehradun Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal was present in person in the court during the hearing.

Principal Secretary, Forest, R K Sudhanshu; Secretary, Urban Development, Nitesh Jha; and Revenue Secretary Surendra Narayan Pandey also attended the hearing via video conferencing.

Sudhanshu said 87 to 88 per cent of the encroachments have been removed and flood plane zoning is taking place, but it is a time-taking process since this is a project of the government of India and the forest department. A lot of capital is also required, he said.

The court directed all concerned secretaries along with the municipal corporations to file an affidavit before the court stating the time frame in which the work of clearing such streams and rivers will take place.

The high court directed the DGP to issue directions to all concerned SHOs to file FIRs against persons found dumping debris into the rivers and their streams.

The court directed the concerned SHO and municipal authorities to issue public announcements informing the public that dumping debris into the rivers is an offence. The court also asked these bodies to hold public awareness programmes. The court will now hear the matter on April 15.

