Nainital, Mar 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday put a stay on the issuance of permits to private buses to ply on 13 routes meant for state roadways buses and sought a reply from the state government on the matter.

The stay order was issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal on a petition filed by Uttarakhand Roadways Employees Union general secretary Ashok Choudhary.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Leaders Rap Election Commission's Door, Allege Misuse of Central Agencies Amid Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest by ED.

Choudhary challenged the government order to issue permits to private vehicles to ply on the routes meant only for state roadways buses.

The petitioner said the state government's decision was "wrong" as it would "adversely affect" the income of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

On behalf of the government it was said that the petition was not maintainable since the petitioners did not lodge any objection with the government when the decision was being made.

Now that the decision has been taken, it should be challenged before the appellate authority, the government's counsel said.

However, the petitioner said an objection had been lodged but it was ignored.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)