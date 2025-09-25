Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Thursday reviewed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the state through a video conference with all District Magistrates from his office at the Secretariat, according to a release.

Shailesh Bagauli directed all District Magistrates to raise awareness among people through various platforms and encourage them to mandatorily register their marriages under the UCC.

The state Home Secretary announced that the first UCC Day will be observed on January 27, 2026, during which awareness programs related to the UCC will be organised in every district. He also sought suggestions from the District Magistrates regarding the framework of these programs.

The Secretary further instructed that, now that the monsoon is over, UCC-related information should once again be widely disseminated at the village level and special camps should be organised. Village heads of those villages that achieve 100% marriage registration targets will be felicitated. He asked all District Magistrates to work in a planned manner to ensure 100% marriage registration within the next three months.

During the meeting, it was informed that districts such as Bageshwar (63%), Champawat (60%), Rudraprayag (58%), Pauri Garhwal (50%), Uttarkashi, and Chamoli (49%) are performing relatively better in marriage registration. Other districts, however, need to accelerate progress in this area.

Bagauli also directed officials to expedite the marriage registration process through Common Service Centers (CSCs). In the meeting, all District Magistrates shared updates on UCC registration in their respective districts and highlighted practical challenges being faced at the ground level. (ANI)

