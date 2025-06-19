Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that Uttarakhand is a land of yoga and sages, and added that efforts have been made by the government so that everyone is connected to yoga at the village level.

CM Dhami practised Yoga at his residence complex ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

On this occasion, the chief minister was accompanied by other officers and employees of the Chief Minister's Office. CM Dhami called upon the people of the state to make yoga a part of their routine.

The Chief Minister said that yoga is not just a physical exercise but a process of inner peace and self-realisation. It is a medium to stabilise our mind and reach the depths of consciousness.

Highlighting the importance of Indian culture, he said that India has always kept human values paramount, and the basic pillar of our Sanatan culture is yoga.

"This is the reason that today yoga has become an integral part of the daily routine of crores of people of the world and is establishing the Indian lifestyle on the global stage," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed in the United Nations General Assembly to recognize Yoga as an international day, which was supported by 177 countries, and June 21 was declared International Yoga Day.

He asserted that employment opportunities are being increased through yoga, and a new yoga policy has been brought to make Uttarakhand the global capital of yoga and wellness.

On International Yoga Day this year, Visakhapatnam is set to host a grand event that will also mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation. The city will be hosting an event which will feature over 2.5 lakh people performing yoga together at a single location - an attempt to set a new world record.

It will take place along the 27-kilometre-long coastal road of Visakhapatnam, which will serve as the venue for this massive yoga session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join PM Modi for the yoga performance.

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted a high-level review meeting at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam to finalise preparations for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. The event, which is expected to attract a record turnout of five lakh people, will be held with massive arrangements in place to ensure smooth execution.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Achennaidu, DBV Swamy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Angani Satya Prasad, along with MP Bharat, coalition MLAs from Uttarandhra, and several other public representatives. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha addressed the press after the meeting and shared major details about the event.

"The people of Visakhapatnam are fortunate to organise the 11th International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam," she said. She added that the state government had taken the International Yoga Day very seriously and that the Chief Minister supervised the arrangements.

Highlighting the significance of the event, she said, "Yoga is a gift from India to the world. Yoga is a part of life. We are moving Andhra Pradesh towards a healthy Andhra Pradesh." To ensure proper management of the event, officials said that 326 compartments had been prepared to accommodate participants. More than 2,000 CCTV cameras were installed across the venue to monitor the crowd and maintain security. (ANI)

