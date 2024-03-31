Dehradun, Mar 31 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly strangling his live-in partner to death and dumping the body in a forest on the outskirts of the city, police said.

Rashid and Shehnoor lived in Sanskriti Lok Colony in Dehradun, police said, adding that the alleged murder took place in December last year.

Rashid, who hails from Muzaffarnagar district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, was suspicious of his partner and often quarrelled with her.

On the day of the incident, the duo had a heated argument and Rashid strangled Shehnoor to death. He then put the body in a bag and dumped it in the forest in the Asharodi area, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

During interrogation, Rashid confessed to his crime, Singh said, adding that the woman's body had been retrieved.

According to police, the woman's mother had lodged a complaint after her daughter went missing.

Rashid had been on the run ever since the matter was reported to police and was arrested following a tip-off, the officer said.

