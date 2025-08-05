Dehradun [Uttarakhand], August 5 (ANI): A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

Army's Central Command stated that Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.

"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold", the Army's Central Command said in a statement.

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sadness over the damage that was the result of the cloudburst. CM Dhami further informed that the administration, including SDRF and NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation, and the situation is being closely monitored.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

The cloudburst has led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

Additionally, Uttarkashi Police said, "In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site."

Responding to the incident, SDRF IG informed that battalions with specialised equipment have been dispatched to the spot and are on rescue operation is being done in a coordinated manner.

While speaking to ANI, SDRF IG, Arun Mohan Joshi said, "As soon as we got the information, our nearest SDRF team has reached the spot. Two other units are about to reach. Rescue work is being done in a coordinated manner. The nearby NDRF, Army teams are also reaching the spot. Specialised equipment in our SDRF battalion headquarters, which can be used in this disaster, is also being sent... Whether it is the Army, ITBP, or NDRF, all the teams are reaching the spot, and rescue is being done in a coordinated manner." (ANI)

