India News | Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj Quarantined After Wife Tests COVID-19 Positive

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj was quarantined after his wife Amrita Rawat tested positive for coronavirus.

41 others living at his residence were also quarantined. Their samples have been collected and sent for COVID-19 testing.

Also Read | 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme of PM Narendra Modi Begins: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

Maharaj attended a cabinet meeting on Friday where Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present.

"Amrita Rawat's report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Cabinet minister and his staff have been quarantined," District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava told ANI.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat, May 31, 2020 Live Streaming: Watch And Listen to PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Via Radio Programme.

22 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday and the state's tally has climbed to 749.

Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)