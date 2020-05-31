Mann Ki Baat, May 31, 2020 Live Streaming: Watch And Listen to PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Via Radio Programme

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his monthly radion programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today, the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme will be aired on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels. The YouTube channel of PMO will also host live streaming of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address. Scroll down to watch and listen to the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat'. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Ahead of the scheduled radio programme, PM Modi sought suggestions and ideas from citizens. "I look forward to your ideas and inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st," PM Modi tweeted earlier this week. In his last 'Mann ki Baat' address on April 26, PM Modi had hailed the "people-driven war" in India against the coronavirus outbreak, urging people to turn the month of Ramadan into a symbol of patience, goodwill, sensitivity and service.

Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Programme:

In this 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi is likely to speak on the relaxations being given from June 1, after over two months of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government has allowed re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1" in a phased manner.