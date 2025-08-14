Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Thursday informed that the relief and rescue operations are ongoing in the disaster-hit Dharali-Harsil area of Uttarkashi district, adding that 68 people are still reported missing here.

A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harshil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

Also Read | Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives, Assures All Possible Assistance.

Speaking to ANI, the official said, "Relief and rescue operations are ongoing. More than a thousand people are working on it. So far, 68 people have been reported missing. The search for them is ongoing. There are orange alerts and red alerts in some places. We have informed all the districts and have also issued a warning."

Earlier in the day, the Information Department of Uttarkashi district informed that the District Magistrate Prashant Arya today inspected the recently formed temporary lake in the Harshil area. This lake was formed due to heavy debris falling into Harshil Gad due to the recent disaster in the Dharali-Harsil area.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is There Really a Gold ATM in Shanghai Mall in China That Melts Jewellery and Transfers Money in Bank Account? Old Video Going Viral Turns Out To Be True.

Further, the District Magistrate said that at present, the water is flowing smoothly from the mouth of the lake, due to which there is no immediate threat of any significant danger. However, manual work is being done on a war footing to remove the debris obstructing the flow on the riverbank.

Due to the swampy site, deployment of heavy machines is not possible, so the administration is carrying out continuous cleaning work with the help of local resources and workers.

Instructing the officials, the District Magistrate said that while maintaining vigilant surveillance in the area, reports should be submitted from time to time, and prior preparation should be ensured to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth reviewed the first phase of relief and rescue operations on Sunday, which are being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, following the natural disaster in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi.

In addition, the Uttarkashi district administration is working continuously to help people affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil. By 11 am on Sunday, 20 people had been rescued safely at Matli helipad, and after receiving first aid, they were sent to their destination.

The administration said that the availability of essential goods has been ensured in sufficient quantity in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali and Harshil. The work of delivering food items and other relief materials to each house has started. While the search and rescue operation is underway in the Dharali-Harsil area following a cloudburst. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)