Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are scheduled to attend the main celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the state at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun on Sunday.

The event will mark 25 years since the formation of the Uttarakhand state.

Grand arrangements have been made at the Forest Research Institute for the State Foundation Day's main event. At least one lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering at the event.

During the programme, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores. This includes the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The Prime Minister will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector-related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) of drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and generate electricity.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others. (ANI)

