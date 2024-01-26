Dehradun, Jan 26 (PTI) The information department's tableau was adjudged the best among the tableaux presented by various government departments at the Republic Day function here at the parade ground.

The prize for the best tableau was given by Uttarakhand Governor Lt general (retired) Gurmit Singh to Banshidhar Tiwari, DG Information.

Themed 'Developed Uttarakhand', the tableau's front featured a big cutout of a native woman in a traditional attire and smiling with folded hands in a welcome gesture, the cultivation of traditional grains like manduwa, jhangora, ramdana and kauni and the state bird monal.

The home stay scheme, which is generating livelihood opportunities to villagers at their homes in the mountains, is shown in the central part of the tableau.

The rear part of the tableau shows the road, rail and ropeway projects underway in the state, including all-weather road, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line and road connectivity to India's first village Mana.

