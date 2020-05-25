India News | Uttarakhand Reports 15 New Cases of COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Monday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, which took the State's total count of corona patients to 332.

According to the State's COVID-19 Control Room, among the new cases reported, Udham Singh Nagar has reported the maximum number of four cases, followed by Pauri Garhwal and Haridwar with three cases each.

Also Read | Kerala 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: High Court Dismisses Petition Which Challenged Govt's Decision to Conduct Exams From Tomorrow.

Chamoli has reported two cases, while Dehradun, Pithoragarh, and Tehri Garhwal have reported one corona case each.

At present, there are 267 active cases of coronavirus in the State, while the results are awaited in 3,522 tests.

Also Read | Realme Smart TV With Android Support Launched in India at Rs 12,999; First Sale on June 2 at 12PM Via Flipkart & Realme.com.

As many as 58 people have recovered from the infection while four people have succumbed to the infection.

The total number of people quarantined in the State is 17,450.

According to the health bulletin, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the State in the last seven days is 3.98 days.

With 6,977 new cases, India has now 1,38,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19. So far 57,721 persons have recovered or migrated, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 77,103 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,021 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)