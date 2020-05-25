Kerala 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: High Court Dismisses Petition Which Challenged Govt's Decision to Conduct Exams From Tomorrow

Kerala High Court | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition which challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government's decision to conduct board examinations for class 10 and class 12 from Tuesday onwards. CM Vijayan had announced that examinations of the 10th standard and the plus-two students will commence from May 26.

Hearing a petition against Kerala government, the High Court said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "State government informed the court that they are conducting the exams with the necessary precautions." The petition was being heard a day before the commencement of SSLC examinations in state. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE to Hold Remaining Exams at Over 15,000 Centres Across India, Says HRD Minister.

Here's what Kerala HC bench said:

Kerala High Court dismisses a petition challenging the state government's decision to conduct SSLC (class 10) and class 12 exam from tomorrow. The court said 'State government informed the court that they are conducting the exams with the necessary precautions.' pic.twitter.com/1sCaAitGAR — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Earlier, CM Vijayan had informed that special arrangements will be done for students reaching Kerala from other states to attend the exams. It includes 14-day quarantine, separate seating arrangements, wearing of masks and gloves. Also, the teachers will have to wear masks and gloves, CM said.

Adding more, the CM had said that the answers sheets will be kept for seven days at the examination centres and the schools will be disinfected after the exams by the fire force. Vijayan had ordered all local self-government institutions, education department, fire force, police and transport ministry to work together fro successful conduct of examinations.

As per the details, 10,920 students have requested for a change in examination centre. Following this, the government has decided to distribute the question papers accordingly. Also, special arrangements and permissions to conduct examinations in the Gulf regions have been received.