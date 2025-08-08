Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Work is going on war footing with the help of machines to clear debris on roads near Bhanrepani on the Badrinath National Highway that were blocked in the aftermath of landslides that hit the area a day ago, the Chamoli Police said on Friday.

Posting a status on social media X updated today on 2:30 pm, the Chamoli Police wrote, "The road is blocked since yesterday due to landslide near Bhanrepani on Badrinath National Highway. The work of opening the road by machines is going on a war footing."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government confirmed the evacuation of 566 people till noon today from Dharali and Harsil in the Uttarakashi district, where Tuesday's massive flash floods disrupted normal life.

State authorities said that the evacuation of nearly 300 more stranded individuals is currently underway.

The Indian Army is using dog squads, drones, and ground-penetrating radar for search and rescue operations in the area.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth is overseeing the ongoing rescue and relief measures in Uttarkashi.

He reviewed the rescue operations by holding a meeting with the police officers in Matli and gave necessary instructions to everyone to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed the usage of Cartosat- 2S data to assess the flash floods in Dharali and Harsil.

High resolution images have revealed submerged buidlings, spread debris, and altered river paths whic are also an important information for the rescue teams on ground.

https://x.com/isro/status/1953515056135909619

In a post on social media X, ISRO wrote "Satellite Insights Aiding Rescue & Relief Ops ISRO/NRSC used Cartosat-2S data to assess the devastating Aug 5 flash flood in Dharali & Harsil, Uttarakhand. High-res imagery reveals submerged buildings, debris spread (~20ha), & altered river paths, vital for rescue teams on ground." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)