India News | Uttarakhand Sanctions Rs 110 Crore for Self-employment Opportunities for Returned Migrants

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned Rs 110 crore for providing self-employment opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to the state in view of challenges posed COVID-19.

A release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the state government is fully helping the migrants who have returned to their homes.

"Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana has been launched in the wider interest of migrants. Under this, the requisite amount is being provided to them under easy terms. Self-employment schemes in various departments have also been linked to this," he said.

The objective of the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana is to provide employment opportunities to people in the state who have come back amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

