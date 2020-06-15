Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Uttarakhand Sanctions Rs 110 Crore for Self-employment Opportunities for Returned Migrants

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:35 PM IST
India News | Uttarakhand Sanctions Rs 110 Crore for Self-employment Opportunities for Returned Migrants

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned Rs 110 crore for providing self-employment opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to the state in view of challenges posed COVID-19.

A release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the state government is fully helping the migrants who have returned to their homes.

Also Read | Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident.

"Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana has been launched in the wider interest of migrants. Under this, the requisite amount is being provided to them under easy terms. Self-employment schemes in various departments have also been linked to this," he said.

The objective of the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana is to provide employment opportunities to people in the state who have come back amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Rise to 1,845 With 26 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

