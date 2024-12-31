Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has showcased exemplary financial prudence, with mining revenues soaring to Rs 686 crores in just nine months - surpassing last year's total revenue of Rs 646 crore, according to officials.

Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership and instructions, continuous meetings are being held throughout the year with the revenue-earning departments under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) and Secretary of Finance to maintain financial discipline in the state.

Also Read | Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak in Australia: Health Alert Issued Over Deadly Mosquito-Borne Virus in Victoria.

In the financial year 2019-20, total revenue from mining amounted to Rs 397 crore. This figure increased significantly to Rs 646 crore in the financial year 2023-24, representing a growth of approximately 36.86% compared to the previous year.

As of December 29, in the financial year 2024-25, total revenue from mining has reached Rs 686 crore. With three months remaining in this financial year, current trends suggest that revenue could exceed Rs 1,000 crore by the end of the year.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: 138.34 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Generated, 67 Million Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts Created.

This projection indicates a rise of about 50% compared to the financial year 2023-24.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, the Finance and Mining Department has changed its strategy to increase revenue by assigning the monitoring of mining operations to external agencies. Previously, this monitoring was conducted by the Mining Department itself. This new approach has yielded positive results.

The state's tax revenue has been steadily increasing each year. In the financial year 2019-20, the state collected a tax revenue of Rs 11,513 crore, which rose to Rs 19,245 crore in the financial year 2023-24. This financial year, the total revenue from its tax is expected to be around Rs 22,500 crore.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami outlined all of the practical actions that should be implemented to mitigate the effects of the cold wave in the state. According to an official release, all required amenities would be made available to individuals living in rain shelters in district.

Dhami directed the District Magistrates (DM) to keep complete data of pregnant women in the districts given winter so that in any emergency, medical facilities could be provided to them as soon as possible.

CM Dhami also directed the officials in the meeting to ensure that the eligible persons get the benefit of the government schemes. All the district magistrates should also ensure that no person takes advantage of the government schemes in an incorrect manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)