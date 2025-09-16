Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Heavy rainfall lashed Dehradun district on Monday night, causing the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of the city's most prominent shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe.

Speaking to ANI, Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the river started flowing heavily since morning, and the entire temple premises were submerged.

Also Read | Noel Tata's Proposal To Split Tata Sons' Top Role Stalls Amid Trustee Opposition As They Push for N Chandrasekaran's Third Term.

"The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now..." he said.

Local residents also narrated their experience of how the water surged inside the cave temple. One of the locals told ANI that the water level has started increasing, and it has risen to 10-12 feet.

Also Read | Indore Road Accident: 2 Killed, 13 Injured As Speeding Truck Plows Into Crowd, Incident Caught on Camera; State Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya Visits Injured in Hospital.

"Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12ft... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up..." he further added.

While speaking to ANI, another local added that the temple has faced a lot of damage due to the strong flow of water.

A local says, "Due to the strong flow of water, a lot of logs came floating, due to which the temple has faced a lot of damage... In this situation, everyone should stay away from the river..." he told ANI.

Meanwhile, officials said that heavy rains have also impacted Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga river has been flowing above normal levels since morning, with water reaching the highway.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three people stranded in the river were rescued by the team, while several vehicles remain stuck in floodwaters. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and streams. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)