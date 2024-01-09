A preview of grand Ram Temple which is being constructed in Ayodhya. (File Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, the Uttarakhand government has issued instructions to all the district magistrates saying that cultural festivals will be celebrated in Uttarakhand for nine consecutive days, from the Uttarayan festival on January 14 to the Shri Ram Murti Pran Pratishtha programme in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Uttarakhand government released an order on Monday.

"By forming committees at the district/development block level, Kalash Yatra and tableaux should be organised at religious places with the participation of the public, in which the participation of Mahila Mangal Dal, Yuvak Mangal Dal and self-help groups should be ensured. Special cleanliness campaign should be conducted in all the monasteries, temples and bathing ghats situated on the river banks of the state. All urban bodies, district panchayats, development blocks, and gram panchayats including social organizations, self-help groups, Mahila Mangal Dals, Yuvak Mangal Dals and public participation should be ensured by schools/colleges." read the order.

"Deepotsav and Aarti should be organized with public participation at major temples, temples and ghats of the state and Ramcharitmanas recitation, bhajan-kirtan programs should be organized at temples, temples and religious places," the order said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16. On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. (ANI)

