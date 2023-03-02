Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): The traffic on Gangotri National Highway got disrupted on Thursday after a huge boulder fell on the highway.

As per the officials, the incident happened near Dabrani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi.

The incident has left the highway damaged, the officials said. (ANI)

