Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Wednesday that severe weather conditions would hit parts of Uttarakhand within the next two hours.

According to the weather department's alert forecast, thunder, lightning, hailstorms, heavy rain spells, and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 km/hr were possible in some areas of Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Tiger Kills Woman in Chandrapur’s Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve; 6th Casualty in District in Less Than a Week.

The IMD alerted that "thunder/lightning/hailstorm/heavy spells of rain/gusty winds (40-50 km/hr) are likely at some places in Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri during the next 2 hours."

Local residents were advised to take necessary precautions and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks: BJP Leader Uma Bharti Demands Immediate Dismissal, FIR Against MP Minister Over Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

In Karnataka, heavy rains caused water to enter low-lying areas, flooding several parts of the Hubballi city last night.

In the old Hubballi area, rainwater seeped into houses, causing distress among residents.

A vehicle carrying 13 passengers and two cars plunged into a water-filled service road at the Rayanal underpass on the under-construction Hubballi-Dharwad bypass in outer Hubballi.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.

In the early morning hours, two-wheeler riders were seen taking the risk of crossing the waterlogged road as the water level began to recede.

The area's open gutters are clogged with several feet of dirt and plastic waste, blocking the free flow of rainwater.

As a result, water overflows into homes, causing damage to property and disrupting daily life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)