Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the camp office in Uttarkashi on Wednesday night to review the ongoing rescue operation in Dharali.

A massive rescue effort is being carried out in Dharali, with multiple agencies working in coordination, including the Army, NDRF, ITBP, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttarakhand Police, and local administration.

Earlier on Wednesday, following the flash floods and landslides in the Dharali area of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Dhami visited the affected region and reviewed the relief and rescue efforts.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, both central and state agencies are working on a war footing to carry out relief and rescue operations in the area.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office stated that despite weather-related challenges, the Chief Minister reached the site and met with affected families. He also directed officials to ensure the timely delivery of relief materials and assistance.

The post reads, "In disaster-affected Dharali (Uttarkashi), both central and state agencies are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, despite weather challenges, visited the disaster-affected area today and met with the victims. The Chief Minister issued instructions to leave no stone unturned in the rescue and relief operations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Dhami and took stock of the situation. He also assured all possible support from the central government.

The statement posted on X said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also spoke with Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone this morning to gather updated information on the natural disaster in the Dharali area and the ongoing relief and rescue operations."

"The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the state government is fully committed to the relief and rescue operations with utmost diligence. Continuous heavy rainfall is causing difficulties in some areas, but all relevant agencies are working in coordination to ensure prompt assistance to the affected people. The Prime Minister assured all possible support from the central government," the post added.

According to the CMO, to expedite relief efforts, essential food items and relief materials were air-dropped in Dharali through two helicopters. The Chief Minister said that the government's priority is to restore normalcy at the earliest and to ensure that aid reaches every affected individual.

The post reads, "The Chief Minister visited the affected area this morning, where he met with affected families, assured them of every possible assistance, and reviewed the relief operations. He also met with the personnel engaged in relief and rescue operations on-site. He directed officials to ensure that relief materials reach the affected people in a timely manner.

He stated that to expedite relief operations, essential food and relief materials have been delivered to the Dharali area through two helicopters. He emphasised that the state government's priority is to restore normalcy by ensuring relief reaches every affected person.

"At the request of the state government, the Centre has deployed two Chinook and two MI-17 helicopters from Chandigarh, Sarsawa, and Agra. These helicopters are also being used to transport heavy machinery to restore road connectivity." At the state government's request, the central government has provided two Chinook and two MI-17 helicopters from Chandigarh, Sarasawa, and Agra, which arrived at Jollygrant Airport this morning. Heavy machinery is also being transported via Chinook helicopters to restore road connectivity. The rescue operation includes 125 army officers and personnel, and 83 ITBP officers and personnel. Meanwhile, six BRO officers, along with over 100 workers, are engaged in clearing blocked roads," the CMO posted on X.

The state Health Department has reserved beds at Doon Medical College, Coronation District Hospital, and AIIMS Rishikesh to treat the injured.

The statement reads, "The Health Department has reserved beds at Doon Medical College, Coronation District Hospital, and AIIMS Rishikesh to provide treatment to those injured in the disaster, and specialist doctors have also been dispatched to Uttarkashi. Psychiatrists, in particular, have been sent to the disaster-affected area."

"Meanwhile, teams from the army, ITBP, SDRF, police, and revenue department are engaged in rescue operations on-site. The administration has started relief camps at Inter College Harshil, GMVN, and Jhala. Efforts are also underway on a war footing to restore electricity and communication networks in the area. NIM and SDRF have begun constructing a temporary bridge at Limchagad. The state government had already sent three IAS officers, two IGs, and three SSP-level IPS officers to Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening to coordinate the relief and rescue operations," it added. (ANI)

