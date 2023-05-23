Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday approved an increase in the dearness allowance of government employees and pensioners by 4 per cent, an official statement said.

"CM Dhami has given the approval to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners by 4 per cent," a statement informed.

"With the increased DA, more than three lakh government employees and pensioners will get the benefit of a dearness allowance. After the issuance of the mandate, dearness allowance will now increase from 38 per cent to 42 per cent in Uttarakhand," it stated.

The cabinet had authorized CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to take a decision on increasing the DA of the personnel.

"Approval has been given by the Chief Minister to increase the dearness allowance in the interest of state employees and pensioners," it said. (ANI)

