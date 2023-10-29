Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated on Saturday in the state-level 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' programme at Himalayan Culture Centre, Nimbuwala, Garhi Cantt. at Dehradun.

Under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, the urns brought from all over the country will be given a grand welcome through cultural programmes in Delhi. A massive programme will be organised with an aim of laying an inspiring foundation for the future by consolidating the unbroken legacy of the bravery of the immortal martyrs.

Dhami said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign, we have got the opportunity to venerate those heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's soil. Everyone has played their part in this great campaign. The result is that 192 volunteers from 95 development blocks, 101 municipal bodies from remote areas of Devbhoomi, and 166 volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra will represent Uttarakhand in the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' This Kalash Yatra is being run across the country under the 'Meri Mati Mera' Desh campaign with the aim of keeping the sacrifices of the immortal martyrs permanent in our minds."

"Under this Yatra, the soil of the sacred place of immortal martyrs is being taken in Amrit Kalash to the National Martyrs Memorial in Delhi. Under the Amrit Kalash Yatra, 'Amrit Vatika' will be created near the National War Memorial by mixing soil and plants coming from 7500 urns from across the country," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Amrit Vatika will prove helpful in fulfilling the resolve given by him of 'One India, Best India'.

He said, "A nation becomes great only when its citizens have full confidence and pride in their country, their culture, their traditions and their capabilities. Our Devbhoomi is the land of heroes, the land of sacrifices, and our soldiers have proved this in all the wars fought so far." He said that patriotism is the best among all types of devotion.

He also said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Army is becoming more capable.

"While on one hand the central government is emphasizing on modernization of the army, on the other hand it is also taking care of the comforts and facilities being provided to the soldiers and their families. The state government is also fully committed to increasing the facilities provided to the soldiers and their families under the guidance of the Prime Minister. The state government has also taken the decision to increase the grant amount given to the soldiers or their dependents and to give appointment to the dependents of martyred soldiers on preferential basis in the jobs under the state government," he added. (ANI)

