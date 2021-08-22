Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttrakhand government declared one-day state mourning over the demise of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh on Sunday.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast and no events related to the government will be organised.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 2-Year-Old Kidnapped, Killed by Aunt, Uncle Over Family Issues; Accused Arrested.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lucknow and paid his last respects to BJP veteran Kalyan Singh who passed away a day before.

The Prime Minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP chief JP Nadda among others at the Lucknow airport after which they went to the Mall Avenue residence of the late leader.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on August 22, 2021: OMCs Cut Petrol Price After 35 Days; Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both in the state and central level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)