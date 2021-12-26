Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan slammed the Kerala government on Sunday after migrant labourers allegedly attacked policemen at Ernakulam's Kizhakkambalam.

V Muraleedharan told ANI today, "I don't have an opinion that the police in the state is so weak. On some occasions, they may become helpless. If the state government gives the freedom to the police to take fair and impartial action themselves, the police could solve the law and order issues in Kerala. The inefficiency of the home department of the Kerala government is covered up by the police."

"In many parts of the state, Kerala police is calling people to the police station including BJP office bearers and keeping them in custody unlawfully. BJP is a party which is in power. To protect the interest of CPIM, if they are trying to torture BJP leaders using police. It will not work. CPIM and the state government should understand it", he said.

Regarding Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, V Muraleedharan said that let VD Satheesan solve the problems in Congress first.

"Prime Minister has the capability to solve the problems in the country," he said.

Migrant labourers allegedly set a police jeep on fire and vandalised four police jeeps at Kizhakkambalam in the outskirts of the Kochi city yesterday night. Five police personnel, including a Circle Inspector have been injured.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the police team reached a camp of Kitex company where an issue of clash between migrant labourers was reported in the name of Christmas celebrations. Then, a group of migrant labourers attacked the police team.

Police from Kunnathunadu police station has been attacked. One police jeep was completely set on fire. One vehicle was completely vandalised by using sticks and stones. Three other vehicles were partially damaged.

So far, 150 migrant labourers have been taken into custody for interrogation by the Police.

Neeraj Kumar Gupta, DIG of Ernakulam Range said, "Yesterday night, one incident has happened. Prima facie it seems that there was a brawl after consuming the liquor. Police party went there. But they were outnumbered by those persons who were under the influence of alcohol. Then again we augmented the police party. But still police party was not sufficient and they attacked on police. Our five policemen including CI got injury. They are in the hospital. And our five vehicles, one vehicle was completely burnt, one vehicle was completely damaged and the glasses of three vehicles have been broken."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

